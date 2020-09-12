Confusion on Dumars' role may be hampering Kings' GM search

Two reported candidates for the Sacramento Kings' general manager vacancy have already removed their names, and there may be a reason for that.

According to James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area, those around the league seem to be wondering who will actually be calling the shots in the front office.

Most of that confusion seems to center around interim chief of basketball operations Joe Dumars, who is leading the search. Dumars reportedly does not have an interest in the GM position.

"While team sources maintain that any candidate will answer directly to chairman Vivek Ranadivé, there isn’t enough clarity on what Dumars’ role will be moving forward," Ham reported.

That may or may not explain the decisions of New Orleans Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon and Miami Heat assistant GM Adam Simon, both of whom decided not to pursue the Kings job, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That leaves four candidates, also reported by The Athletic, though the list is expected to grow. Right now, the four candidates identified by The Athletic -- Denver Nuggets GM Calvin Booth, Minnesota Timberwolves executive VP Sachin Gupta, Houston Rockets assistant GM Monte McNair and former Atlanta Hawks GM Wes Wilcox.

New York Knicks GM Scott Perry and Los Angeles Clippers assistant GM Trent Redden, a Sacramento native, have also been floated as possibilities. And if the Kings are looking to make a splash, some around the league have suggested, they could turn their attention to Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey, who may or may not be available this offseason.

Either way, it seems those with interest in the position would like some clarity on who will actually be running the roster and hiring the coaches.