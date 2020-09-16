SI.com
Gupta favorite for Kings head of operations role, with McNair as potential GM

Sam Amico

The Sacramento Kings are moving closer to hiring a general manager, as a decision is expected by the end of this week, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Three finalists remain from a pool that was reported to have been as large as six -- with former Atlanta Hawks GM Wes Wilcox, current Minnesota Timberwolves executive VP Sachin Gupta and current Houston Rockets assistant GM Monte McNair all being granted second interviews, per Wojnarowski.

According to Carmichael Dave of KHTK, there is "strong movement" toward the Kings hiring Gupta as chief of basketball operations, with McNair taking on the title of GM.

This came after Denver Nuggets GM Calvin Booth, New Orleans GM Trajan Langdon and Miami Heat assistant GM Adam Simon decided not to pursue the job. Booth's decision to drop out was first reported by Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee and later confirmed by Wojnarowski.

Kings interim chief of basketball operations Joe Dumars is currently involved in search, though he reportedly does not have an interest in the position himself. It is unclear what Dumars' role will be moving forward, and per James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area, that has led to some uncertainty and hesitation among the candidates. 

Sam Amick of The Athletic recently reported that Dumars has not been involved in the interview process, but Dave tweeted he hears Dumars is in fact involved.

Along with the Timberwolves, Gupta has also worked in the front office with the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons. Meanwhile, McNair has been with the Rockets since 2007.

The Kings parted ways with former GM Vlade Divac after the season.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
dodjer
dodjer

Vivek is still the GM and just needs a fall guy !

