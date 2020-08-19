Perry, Redden among those linked to Kings GM vacancy

New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry is receiving a "swell of support" as the potential next general manager of the Sacramento Kings, according to a Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Perry is the Kings' former VP of basketball operations. While he signed a one-year deal with the Knicks after the season, it's hard to know if he remains part of the long-term plans under Leon Rose moving forward.

The Kings are looking for a new GM after firing Vlade Divac over the weekend.

One thing The Athletic report stressed was that current interim head of basketball operations Joe Dumars does not want the job on a full-time basis and will not be a candidate in the search. The Kings have not determined Dumars' role moving forward, and per The Athletic, that could be a "problematic component" in the search.

Still, interest in the position is strong throughout the NBA.

Per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, other potential candidates include San Antonio Spurs VP of basketball operations Brent Barry, Toronto Raptors GM Bobby Webster and Los Angeles Clippers assistant GM Trent Redden, a Sacramento native.