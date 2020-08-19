SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Perry, Redden among those linked to Kings GM vacancy

Sam Amico

New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry is receiving a "swell of support" as the potential next general manager of the Sacramento Kings, according to a Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Perry is the Kings' former VP of basketball operations. While he signed a one-year deal with the Knicks after the season, it's hard to know if he remains part of the long-term plans under Leon Rose moving forward.

The Kings are looking for a new GM after firing Vlade Divac over the weekend.

One thing The Athletic report stressed was that current interim head of basketball operations Joe Dumars does not want the job on a full-time basis and will not be a candidate in the search. The Kings have not determined Dumars' role moving forward, and per The Athletic, that could be a "problematic component" in the search.

Still, interest in the position is strong throughout the NBA.

Per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, other potential candidates include San Antonio Spurs VP of basketball operations Brent Barry, Toronto Raptors GM Bobby Webster and Los Angeles Clippers assistant GM Trent Redden, a Sacramento native.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sports shows that feature pro basketball as major part of program have yet to be boosted by league's return.

Sam Amico

by

dodjer

Report: TV ratings for NBA return down from pre-hiatus nosedive

League experiencing free fall in viewership, producing numbers considerably lower than even lockout-shortened 2011-12 season.

Sam Amico

by

dealwithit

Dribbles: For Lakers, shots again go thud in Game 1 loss to Blazers

It turned out to be another tough shooting night for Los Angeles, only this time it was the playoffs.

Sam Amico

NBA progressing toward plan for virtual draft combine

Teams would be able to evaluate prospects at regional sites in limited pre-draft workouts.

Sam Amico

NBA's bottom eight allowed to conduct workouts in 'campus' setting

League, players union reach agreement on voluntary workouts that will take place in two phases.

Sam Amico

Daugherty, the No. 1 pick in second lottery, to represent Cavs

Former Cleveland center was drafted first overall in 1986, spent entire career with organization.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Magic pull first stunner by topping Bucks in bubble

Milwaukee collapses in Game 1, as issues continue on Disney campus against energetic Orlando.

Sam Amico

Love: Re-signing Thompson should be Cavs' No. 1 priority; Nance agrees

Cleveland center receives support from teammates in frontcourt as he heads toward free agency.

Sam Amico

Lakers to honor Kobe by wearing 'Black Mamba' jerseys on Aug. 24

Los Angeles faces Portland in first round of playoffs, breaking out special uniforms one series early.

Sam Amico

Sprained ankle to sideline Celtics' Hayward until at least September

Boston starting small forward suffered injury during Game 1 playoff victory over Philadelphia.

Sam Amico