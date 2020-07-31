Kings clearing player after false positive test for coronavirus

The Sacramento Kings have cleared a player after what was deemed a "false positive" test for the coronavirus, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

The player initially tested positive for the virus but successive tests proved to be negative, per the report. On Monday, the NBA announced its second consecutive week of negative results for each of the more than 340 players inside the Orlando bubble.

The season resumed Thursday with two games on the Disney campus. It is scheduled to run until a champion is crowned in early October.

Still, inconclusive tests are a concern for the NBA and the 22 teams continuing the season.

"The process of clearing players from these inconclusive tests is a significant concern for teams in the bubble; they worry that this scenario could cause a key player -- or players -- to be lost for a game or more in seeding or playoff games," ESPN reported.

Representatives from several teams said they are concerned about losing a player to a false positive result once the playoffs begin in the middle of August.

The Kings (28-36) enter the restart tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for ninth place in the Western Conference, 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot.

"The Kings have been hit hard by the coronavirus in the weeks leading up to the NBA restart," wrote Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. "Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Alex Len and Jabari Parker all contracted the virus and Richaun Holmes was placed under mandatory 10-day quarantine after inadvertently leaving the NBA bubble.

"Hield, Barnes and Parker have recovered and will be available when the Kings play the Spurs, but Len is being held out due to reconditioning following a 24-day battle with COVID-19."