Kings’ Bagley out for season after MRI reveals sprained foot

Sam Amico

Sacramento Kings forward/center Marvin Bagley III will miss the entire resumption of the season with a right foot injury, according to The Athletic. 

An MRI revealed Bagley suffered a lateral foot sprain while at practice on the Disney campus.

Bagley's injury is another setback in the Kings' rocky start as they prepare for the return of the season in Orlando. De'Aaron Fox is recovering from a sprained ankle, while Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Jabari Parker and Alex Lenhave all tested positive for the coronavirus.

Also, Richaun Holmes was forced to quarantine after leaving the stepping outside the Disney "bubble" to retrieve a food delivery.

On the bright side, Hield and Barnes are back at practice and Len appears to have cleared quarantine (via The Athletic's Jason Jones).

The Kings (28-36) will be battling for a playoff spot as one of the 22 teams taking part in the season's restart in 10 days. They are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers for ninth in the Western Conference, 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Bagley is averaging 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds, but appeared in just 13 games before the NBA went on hiatus in March. It was a foot injury that kept the second-year big man out of action -- though it was an injury to his left foot.

