New GM McNair: Walton will remain Kings coach next season

New Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair has put to rest any talk of Luke Walton not remaining as coach.

"Luke's going to be our coach next year. I'm really excited to work with him," McNair told reporters. "I think we're aligned with our vision and we're gonna start implementing it."

The Kings finished 31-41 in Walton's first season. They were on of the team's invited to the NBA restart in Orlando but ended up without a playoff berth once again.

McNair comes from the Houston Rockets, where he worked since 2007, most recently as assistant general manager under Daryl Morey. Like Morey, McNair is considered a big believer in analytics and offenses with pace and space.

"In Houston, obviously we pushed some things to the extreme," McNair said. "That was partly due to our personnel there.

"There are some tenets that we'll apply here. We're definitely going to play fast and space the floor. There's a lot of versatility and talent on this roster. I think that'll dictate how we build the team."