Kings, 76ers claim 2020 NBA Draft tiebreakers

The Sacramento Kings were the biggest winner of the NBA draft tiebreaker, the results of which were released by the league Monday.

The Kings were tied with the New Orleans Pelicans with a 28-36 record prior to when the league suspended the season in March. While both the Kings and Pelicans were among the 22 teams that resumed the season in Orlando, the NBA is only considering pre-haitus records for the non-playoff teams prior to the hiatus.

So the Kings now have the 12th-best odds to win the lottery. The Pelicans now sit in 13th.

More specifically, the Kings will receive 13 of the 1,000 available ping pong ball combinations in the lottery hopper, compared to 12 for the Pelicans.

Along with that tiuebreakers, the NBA conducted one between the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz to determine who would get picks Nos. 21-23 picks. The Thunder's pick actually belongs to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Rockets' to the Denver Nuggets.

So it was actually the Sixers who came out on top in that tiebreaker, winning the tiebreaker for No. 21. The Nuggets will draft 22nd overall, followed by the Jazz at No. 23.

The Thunder's pick was top-20 protected, so this actually turns out to be a best-case scenario for the 76ers.

"In the second round, Utah’s pick will be No. 51, Houston’s will be No. 52, and Oklahoma City’s will be No. 53," Luke Adams of HoopsRumors reported. "However, the Jazz and Rockets don’t own their second-rounders. Instead, it’ll be the Golden State Warriors drafting at No. 51 and the Kings at No. 52."

The draft lottery is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST (ESPN), with the actual draft slated for Oct. 16.