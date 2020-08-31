Spurs appear likely to explore Aldridge, DeRozan trades

After missing the playoffs for the first time in 23 years, the San Antonio Spurs may be considering shaking things up.

And that may start with veteran power forward LaMarcus Aldridge.

According to Jabari Young of CNBC, the Spurs very well could consider shopping Aldridge during the offseason -- just as they did at the trade deadline.

But Young quoted one opposing team executive as saying that the Spurs "overplayed their hand thinking they were supposed to get some giant package for him."

One agent went as far as to tell Young the Spurs could trade Aldridge back to the Portland Trail Blazers, the franchise he spurned to sign with the Spurs back in 2015.

Aldridge, 35, is 6-foot-11 and despite his advanced basketball age, remains a productive big man. He averaged 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds this past season, shooting nearly 50 percent from the field and almost 40 percent on 3-pointers.

As Young noted, Aldridge is due to make $24 million next season.

Shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who has a player option for $27 million, is another player the Spurs could try to trade, Young added.

Along with all that, there has been talk that longtime Spurs coach has become the No. 1 target of the Brooklyn Nets. Popovich is still under contract, but some believe there is little reason for him to return to San Antonio.