NBA offers updated schedule, with dates for start of playoffs and Finals

Sam Amico

The NBA has given teams an updated timeline for the resumption of the 2019-20 season, according to multiple reports.

Here is the schedule that was revealed:

  • July 9-29: Training camps, with three intersquad scrimmages.
  • July 30 – August 14: Seeding games.
  • Aug. 15-16: Play-in tournaments, if needed.
  • Aug. 17: Start of postseason.
  • Aug. 30: Guests/family members permitted to arrive.
  • Aug. 31 – Sept. 13: Conference semifinals.
  • Sept. 15-28: Conference finals.
  • Sept. 30 – Oct. 13: NBA Finals.

A couple of dates have been tweaked from the NBA's original timeline, including the start date, which was originally slated for Friday, July 31. 

Also, the last possible date for a Finals game was originally scheduled for Monday, Oct. 12. But that would have pitted a possible Game 7 against Monday Night Football, and that's a ratings game the NBA knows it would lose, and probably in blowout fashion.

For now, the NBA has the draft lottery scheduled for Aug. 25, with the draft slated for Oct. 15. Free agency is scheduled to tip off Oct. 18. The league is still deciding on whether to hold some version of the pre-draft combine and no date has been determined.

Commissioner Adam Silver, team owners and the players union have been in constant contact about a schedule that will best serve everyone, fans included.

Twenty-two teams will resume the season at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The remaining eight are also aiming to get in some practice and scrimmages before the start of next season, believed to be scheduled for Dec. 1.

