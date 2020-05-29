AllCavs
NBA targeting July 31 for return to season

Sam Amico

NBA commissioner Adam Silver informed team owners in a conference call Friday that Friday, July 31 is the target date for play to resume, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Silver has had numerous calls with team owners, general managers and players since the league suspended play March 11, and lately those talks have centered on a return to action.

All but six teams have reopened their practice facilities in the past several weeks, as states are relaxing state-at-home restrictions amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Walt Disney World in Orlando is viewed as the frontrunner as the host of a centralized location should the league resume.

A vote from GMs revealed the strong preference is for the season to end no later than Oct. 1, Charania reported.

One GM told SI.com earlier in the week he believed the league was targeting July 22 as a return date -- but Silver apparently would like to push that date back another week.

It has not yet been determined if all 30 teams would return to finish an abbreviated regular season, or if the league would simply start with the playoffs.

Vote reveals NBA GMs strongly support idea of 'playoff plus' format

Most general managers reportedly favor adding teams to postseason in some form should season resume.

Sam Amico

Most NBA general managers want playoff seeding to remain as is

Vote reveals 53 percent are in favor of keeping playoff format intact should season resume.

Sam Amico

Italian club targeting free agent forward Williams

Former No. 2 NBA draft pick continues to draw strong interest overseas.

Sam Amico

Daye may opt out of Italian contract, return to NBA

Veteran forward reportedly drawing interest from at least one team after spending last five seasons overseas.

Sam Amico

Podcast: Talkin' NBA playoff possibilities and more

A look at where the league stands with a potential return to play on the horizon.

Sam Amico

NBA free agency period could take place before draft

Changes to league calendar could also greatly impact the offseason, according to report.

Sam Amico

Bucks co-owner suggests vote on NBA return coming 'early next week'

Commissioner Adam Silver likely to discuss options in call with Board of Governors.

Sam Amico

Bulls expect to reopen practice facility Friday

Chicago to become 24th team team to slowly return to business as NBA hopeful for restart.

Sam Amico

ABC scheduled to televise NBA Draft

Whether network will still carry event for first time in history to be determined.

Sam Amico

Former Cavs coach Blatt becomes co-owner of Czech team

After parting ways with Knicks, David Blatt has found a new basketball home.

Sam Amico