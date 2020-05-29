NBA targeting July 31 for return to season

NBA commissioner Adam Silver informed team owners in a conference call Friday that Friday, July 31 is the target date for play to resume, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Silver has had numerous calls with team owners, general managers and players since the league suspended play March 11, and lately those talks have centered on a return to action.

All but six teams have reopened their practice facilities in the past several weeks, as states are relaxing state-at-home restrictions amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Walt Disney World in Orlando is viewed as the frontrunner as the host of a centralized location should the league resume.

A vote from GMs revealed the strong preference is for the season to end no later than Oct. 1, Charania reported.

One GM told SI.com earlier in the week he believed the league was targeting July 22 as a return date -- but Silver apparently would like to push that date back another week.

It has not yet been determined if all 30 teams would return to finish an abbreviated regular season, or if the league would simply start with the playoffs.