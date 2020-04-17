AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Seattle Notes: Relocation Dreams, Mock Expansion Draft, Garnett

Sam Amico

The SuperSonics became the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008, but that doesn't keep Seattle fans from dreaming about the return of a team.

How realistic is it?

Probably not overly realistic at the moment, actually, but several team executives noted to SI.com that the coronavirus pandemic is having dire effects on several franchises. And what better way to rebuild your earnings than to move to a city that's clearly starving for the NBA?

Of course, that would come with some heartache too. That scenario would cause another city to lose its own franchise. But these are difficult times for businesses everywhere, and those businesses will need to adapt. The NBA is no different.

This is all speculation for now, though. The league currently has no plans to relocate or expand.

Still, it would be hard to find anyone in pro basketball who thinks Seattle doesn't deserve a team.

"Memories are great, but the opportunity to make new ones is what keeps the spirit of the Sonics alive," wrote Ryan Morgan of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. "What if Seattle could show the country what it’s been missing out on?"

It seems a safe bet the Seattle SuperSonics will exist again someday. The how and when of making that happen ... well, that's the hard part.

Here's more out of Seattle:

  • Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports recently conducted a cool expansion draft involving the Sonics and Miami Tropics, two imaginary expansion teams. Check it out at this link.
  • What are most heartbreaking moments in Sonics/Thunder history? I'd say losing to the Washington Bullets in the 1978 Finals was one of the first. (Though I don't think it was called "The Finals" back then.) The Sonics, led by the late Dennis Johnson, bounced back the next year. Here are a few other heartbreakers from Kriel Ibarrola of Clutch Points.
  • In case you missed it, NBA legend Kevin Garnett said it's his dream to bring back the Sonics. "I think it's needed and it's essential," he said, via Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.
  • From Terry Cummings to Craig Ehlo ... here are nine players who spent time with the Sonics that you may have forgotten, by Luke Duffy of Fansided.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bulls president Reinsdorf remains in Boylen's corner

Chicago coach has a supporter in team president, but will that be enough to save job?

Sam Amico

First episode of Jordan documentary features hope, and hostility

"The Last Dance" to tip off Sunday on ESPN, gives glimpse in to both young and veteran Michael Jordan.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Love Praises First-Responders In Video Message To Ohio

Cleveland power forward says "we will get through this," reminds people of the importance of adhering to guidelines.

Sam Amico

Detroit Notes: Offseason, LaMelo, Bad Boys, Ranking The Best

Multiple key decisions await Pistons, particularly when it comes to free agency, when business finally resumes.

Sam Amico

Redraft Says Cavs' Garland Worthy Of No. 5; Moves Porter Jr. Up In Order

Cleveland rookie guards selected fifth and 11th, respectively, as ESPN picks lottery all over again.

Sam Amico

Suddenly, NBA Reportedly Optimistic About Resuming Season

League's board of conference to meet via video conference to discuss possible next steps.

Sam Amico

Top Prospects Green, Todd Skipping College To Enter G League

Minor league expansion franchise will be part of NBA's professional pathway program.

Sam Amico

Pippen Says He Was Fired From Advisor Role With Bulls

Chicago legend took shot at franchise's struggles on podcast, released April 15.

Sam Amico

Lakers Notes: Free-Agent-To-Be Davis Appears Likely To Stay

Star forward clearly enjoying being in a winning situation next to superstar teammate LeBron James.

Sam Amico

Knicks Parting Ways With Blatt As Consultant

Former Cavaliers coach lost ally in front office when former Knicks president Steve Mills was fired.

Sam Amico