Seattle Notes: Relocation Dreams, Mock Expansion Draft, Garnett

The SuperSonics became the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008, but that doesn't keep Seattle fans from dreaming about the return of a team.

How realistic is it?

Probably not overly realistic at the moment, actually, but several team executives noted to SI.com that the coronavirus pandemic is having dire effects on several franchises. And what better way to rebuild your earnings than to move to a city that's clearly starving for the NBA?

Of course, that would come with some heartache too. That scenario would cause another city to lose its own franchise. But these are difficult times for businesses everywhere, and those businesses will need to adapt. The NBA is no different.

This is all speculation for now, though. The league currently has no plans to relocate or expand.

Still, it would be hard to find anyone in pro basketball who thinks Seattle doesn't deserve a team.

"Memories are great, but the opportunity to make new ones is what keeps the spirit of the Sonics alive," wrote Ryan Morgan of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. "What if Seattle could show the country what it’s been missing out on?"

It seems a safe bet the Seattle SuperSonics will exist again someday. The how and when of making that happen ... well, that's the hard part.

Here's more out of Seattle:

Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports recently conducted a cool expansion draft involving the Sonics and Miami Tropics, two imaginary expansion teams. Check it out at this link.

What are most heartbreaking moments in Sonics/Thunder history? I'd say losing to the Washington Bullets in the 1978 Finals was one of the first. (Though I don't think it was called "The Finals" back then.) The Sonics, led by the late Dennis Johnson, bounced back the next year. Here are a few other heartbreakers from Kriel Ibarrola of Clutch Points.

In case you missed it, NBA legend Kevin Garnett said it's his dream to bring back the Sonics. "I think it's needed and it's essential," he said, via Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.

From Terry Cummings to Craig Ehlo ... here are nine players who spent time with the Sonics that you may have forgotten, by Luke Duffy of Fansided.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.