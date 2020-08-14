SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

NBA, union in 'serious talks' on practices for eight left out of Orlando

Sam Amico

It appears a second bubble hasn't burst, after all. More accurately, the NBA apparently remains committed to giving the bottom eight teams a chance to get in some organized practices before the start of next season.

The latest comes from Shams Charania of The Athletic, who reported the league and players' union are in "serious talks" on a bubble program that would be held in each of the bottom eight teams' home markets.

This would consists of "one week of individual workouts , two weeks of group practices (and) one hour of 5-on-5 per day" in September, Charania wrote.

A number of the eight teams not invited to resume the season have been pushing for some form of practices and games prior to the start of next season. The concept has been rocky so far, with reports suggesting the whole thing was probably off ... then back on again.

On and on it goes as the NBA attempts to find a way to get the Delete Eight some run.

That said, not everyone is in favor of the idea. While the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets are among those hoping to get back in the gym, the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks have indicated they would prefer to take a pass.

Either way, the league apparently at least wants to find an option for those who are interested.

"We are looking at nine months between games now, and if the season is delayed, we are looking at possibly a full year between competitive games," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski quoted one GM as saying. "That's unprecedented in the history of the sport. We deserve help here."

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sports shows that feature pro basketball as major part of program have yet to be boosted by league's return.

Sam Amico

by

Trooper14

Bulls fire Boylen; Atkinson, Udoka said to be among candidates for job

Chicago executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas says "fresh approach" needed.

Sam Amico

by

sports24

Babcock: Cavaliers could go a number of different ways in draft

Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball both guards, but prospects with upside who Cavs are likely to consider.

Sam Amico

by

Sam Amico

Marks: Re-signing Harris is Nets' top priority this offseason

Brooklyn GM says organization intends to try to bring back sharpshooting veteran swingman.

Sam Amico

Free agent center Bogut all for a Travis vs. Cuban debate

OutKick founder invites Mavericks owner to come on show and discuss "NBA ratings and China."

Sam Amico

Popovich pleased with Spurs despite consecutive playoff streak ending at 22

San Antonio coach liked team's fight as season came to conclusion in Orlando bubble.

Sam Amico

Complete NBA first-round playoff and broadcast schedule revealed

Chase for a championship begins Monday afternoon on Disney campus, to run all the way through October.

Sam Amico

SI Exclusive: Bubble working out better than NBA envisioned, Silver says

Commissioner indicated his confidence can waver, but likes what they see so far on Disney campus.

Sam Amico

by

aaluck

NBA insider Charania to become 'free agent' at end of month

Contracts with both The Athletic and Stadium expire soon; Charania reportedly keeping options open.

Sam Amico

Rockets' Westbrook to miss first few games of playoffs, maybe more

Houston will have to face Oklahoma City Thunder minus All-Star, out with strained quad muscle.

Sam Amico