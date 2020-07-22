AllCavs
Former Thunder point guard Christon signs deal in Turkey

Sam Amico

Free agent point guard Semaj Christon has signed with Turkish club Tofas Bursa, the team announced.

Christon, 27, is 6-foot-3 and a native of Cincinnati. He was drafted out of Xavier by the Miami Heat in the second round (No. 55 overall) in 2014. His draft rights were later traded to the Charlotte Hornets, then the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He appeared in 64 games with the Thunder during the 2016-17 season.

Other than that, Christon has spent his professional career overseas and in the G League.

He spent last season with Spanish club Baskonia. He has also played professionally in China, Italy, Puerto Rico, Israel and France.

