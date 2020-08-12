Free agent center Erdan re-signs with Turkish club

Free agent center Semih Erdan has re-signed with club Turkish club Pinar Karsiyaka, the team announced.

The deal is for two years with a player option after the first.

Erdan, 34, is 7-foot-0 and has played in Turkey since 2011. He was selected by the Boston Celtics with the final pick (No. 60 overall) of the 2008 draft.

He joined the Celtics in 2010 and was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers (along with forward Luke Harangody) for second-round pick in February 2011.

Erdan spent a season-and-a-half with the Cavs and compiled averages of 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 69 total appearances.

He has won seven Turkish League championships and has been named an All-Star seven times.