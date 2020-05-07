Sexton staying focused at home as some Cavs head back to facility

Leading scorer Collin Sexton will be staying home in Georgia, sticking to his intense individual workouts, while some of his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates head back to the reopened practice facility Friday.

Sexton returned to Georgia shortly after the NBA suspended the season March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Being out of state, he would need to wait two weeks to return to Cleveland Clinic Courts.

But it's not like Sexton has been sitting around and eating Twinkies. Quite the opposite.

“I’ve been doing a lot of yoga, a lot of meditation just to keep my mind calm and reduce the anxiety and different things like that,” Sexton said during a Q & A with NBA.com earlier this week.

“And physically, I’d probably say just a lot of running, a lot of biking, doing a lot of dribbling drills, a lot of read-and-react and things so I can stay ready -- as well as getting a lot of shots up, so whenever the season comes around, I will be ready.”

Sexton is 6-foot-1 and in his second season. He is averaging a team-best 20.8 points and perhaps more amazingly, has yet to miss an NBA game.

So if anyone knows how to take care of himself and keep going hard, it is Sexton.

Right now, though, it's probably best for him to keep doing all of that right where he is.

"For some of those guys, it doesn’t make sense for them to come back,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said during a Zoom call with reporters. "And then have to wait the 14 days when some of them have facilities where they are, whether it be a home facility or private facilities that are just for them.

"So, obviously, I would doubt that many guys would come back during this time, especially when it’s kind of the first phase of the rollout.”

The Cavs will be one of the first teams to reopen their practice facility, with only Portland and Denver also planning to join them Friday. Others such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings are expected to open next week.

Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry even went on record to say he expects all teams to be back in their facilities by the end of the month.

We'll see.

For now, everyone has to keep a safe distance, and no more than four players are allowed in the facility at a time. Each must practice at a separate basket, individually with assigned basketballs.

The Cavs will likely have players come in for shifts, alternating between time on the court and in the weight room. Most every other part of the building will remain off limits.

But as far as Sexton and the Cavs are concerned, whenever things do pick back up, they hope to keep building what they started under Bickerstaff. With Bickerstaff in charge, the team looked motivated and cohesive.

The Cavs were 19-46 at the hiatus but went 5-6 after Bickerstaff replaced John Beilein on the sideline.

"We're just gonna continue to grow and build that relationship, so when we're out there it's a brotherhood and we're playing for one another," Sexton said last month. "That comes off the court. We have to make sure we're communicating off the court, making sure we're together.

"Just keeping that instant communication no matter what. We're definitely going to grow in the future."

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.