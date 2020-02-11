AllCavs
Cavs' Sexton Named Replacement For Rising Stars Game

Sam Amico

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has been named as a replacement for the Rising Stars Challenge for first- and second-year players at NBA All-Star Weekend.

He will replace injured Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro.

Sexton is in his second season and leads the Cavs in scoring at 19.7 points per game. He has yet to miss a game, playing in all 82 last season and all 53 so far this year. He has started in every game this season and did the same for all but 10 as a rookie.

The Cavs have compiled just a 32-103 record since Sexton came aboard as they go through a rebuilding phase.

Complete rosters for the Rising Stars game are below. The game will be held Friday night at 9 in Chicago, host of this year's All-Star Weekend.

WORLD

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker; C Deandre Ayton; SF R.J. Barrett; F Brandon Clarke; G/F Luka Doncic; G/F Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; F Rui Hachimura; G/F Svi Mykhailiuk; G Josh Okogie; C Mo Wagner.

USA

SF Miles Bridges; C Wendell Carter Jr.; F Devontae Graham; C/F Jaren Jackson Jr.; PG Ja Morant; PG Kendrick Nunn; F Eric Pashcall; F P.J. Washington; F Zion Williamson; PG Trae Young; PG Collin Sexton.

