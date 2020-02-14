AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cavs' Sexton From All-Star Weekend: 'It's An Honor'

Sam Amico

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is taking it all in at All-Star Weekend.

"Feels amazing to be here," Sexton told Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders, who's on location in Chicago. "It's an honor."

Sexton is participating in the Rising Stars Challenge between first- and second-year players on Friday (9 p.m., TNT). He was selected as an injury replacement for Miami guard Tyler Herro.

Sexton, 21, is in his second NBA season and leads the Cavs in scoring at 19.8 points. He is also compiling 4.2 assists over the last 10 games heading into the All-Star break.

He appeared in all 82 games last season as a rookie and all 54 so far this year.

The Cavs have gone through plenty of changes in Sexton's two seasons. His NBA career began under Tyronn Lue, who was quickly replaced by Larry Drew. Now it's first-time NBA coach John Beilein and another year of being headed straight for the draft lottery.

They also drafted another guard in Darius Garland, who at 6-foot-1 is the same height as Sexton and giving the Cavs the league's smallest starting backcourt.

"It's tough, no one likes to lose," Sexton said of the Cavs' 14-40 record. He added, "I feel like we're moving in the right direction."

Complete rosters for the Rising Stars game are below:

WORLD

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker; C Deandre Ayton; SF R.J. Barrett; F Brandon Clarke; G/F Luka Doncic; G/F Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; F Rui Hachimura; G/F Svi Mykhailiuk; G Josh Okogie; C Mo Wagner.

USA

SF Miles Bridges; C Wendell Carter Jr.; F Devontae Graham; C/F Jaren Jackson Jr.; PG Ja Morant; PG Kendrick Nunn; F Eric Pashcall; F P.J. Washington; F Zion Williamson; PG Trae Young; PG Collin Sexton.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA TV Ratings Plummet By Double Digits As Interest Wanes, Insiders Say

League's national viewership take tumble from this time a year ago.

Sam Amico

by

gjguest

Dribbles: Cavs Show Fight, Might And Some Promise In Snapping Home Skid

Thompson, Nance Jr. among the dominant performances in easy win over Hawks.

Sam Amico

by

RyanJY

Miller Could Remain With Knicks Beyond Coaching Role

Interim man has support from key members of organization for a job well done.

Sam Amico

Butler: Contending Heat Not Yet Where They Want To Be

All-Star wing says Miami still has a ways to go before hitting its goals.

Sam Amico

Top 10 G League Players Entering All-Star Weekend

Who do NBA scouts have their eye on most this G League season? Here's one man's list.

Sam Amico

Suns' Booker Named All-Star Replacement For Lillard

Fifth-year shooting guard added as Western Conference injury fill-in.

Sam Amico

Magic Tried To Trade Gordon, May Try Again In Offseason

Forward could be on move this summer as Orlando could revisit talks.

Sam Amico

Despite Interest, Buyout For Cavaliers' Thompson Remains Unlikely

Raptors among those said to have interest in veteran center, who's been with Cavs since 2011.

Sam Amico

Hawks Sign Goodwin To Multiyear Contract

Point guard promoted from two-way contract to standard deal.

Sam Amico

Video: Can Wiggins Actually Revive Career With Warriors?

Small forward acquired in trade will have grand expectations next to Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and others.

Sam Amico