Cavs' Sexton From All-Star Weekend: 'It's An Honor'

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is taking it all in at All-Star Weekend.

"Feels amazing to be here," Sexton told Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders, who's on location in Chicago. "It's an honor."

Sexton is participating in the Rising Stars Challenge between first- and second-year players on Friday (9 p.m., TNT). He was selected as an injury replacement for Miami guard Tyler Herro.

Sexton, 21, is in his second NBA season and leads the Cavs in scoring at 19.8 points. He is also compiling 4.2 assists over the last 10 games heading into the All-Star break.

He appeared in all 82 games last season as a rookie and all 54 so far this year.

The Cavs have gone through plenty of changes in Sexton's two seasons. His NBA career began under Tyronn Lue, who was quickly replaced by Larry Drew. Now it's first-time NBA coach John Beilein and another year of being headed straight for the draft lottery.

They also drafted another guard in Darius Garland, who at 6-foot-1 is the same height as Sexton and giving the Cavs the league's smallest starting backcourt.

"It's tough, no one likes to lose," Sexton said of the Cavs' 14-40 record. He added, "I feel like we're moving in the right direction."

Complete rosters for the Rising Stars game are below:

WORLD

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker; C Deandre Ayton; SF R.J. Barrett; F Brandon Clarke; G/F Luka Doncic; G/F Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; F Rui Hachimura; G/F Svi Mykhailiuk; G Josh Okogie; C Mo Wagner.

USA

SF Miles Bridges; C Wendell Carter Jr.; F Devontae Graham; C/F Jaren Jackson Jr.; PG Ja Morant; PG Kendrick Nunn; F Eric Pashcall; F P.J. Washington; F Zion Williamson; PG Trae Young; PG Collin Sexton.