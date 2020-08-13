AllCavs
NBA insider Charania to become 'free agent' at end of month

Sam Amico

Shams Charania is typically the one breaking NBA free agency news and now he's about to become a free agent himself.

The respected NBA insider's contracts with both The Athletic and Stadium expire at the end of August -- right in the middle of the NBA playoffs -- and he is already exploring other options, as relayed by John Ourand of Sports Business Journal.

Sixteen teams will begin the playoffs next week on the Disney campus.

"What makes this situation so unique is that it is possible that the 26-year old Charania could switch outlets in the middle of the NBA playoffs; the NBA Finals are slated to start Sept. 30," Ourand wrote. "Typically August is a slow month on the NBA calendar. Not this year. The Chicago-based Charnia could decide to re-up with The Athletic or Stadium, both of which had made moves to keep him."

Charania was previously employed by Yahoo Sports when fellow NBA newsbreaker Adrian Wojnarowski ran The Vertical. But Wojnarowski left for ESPN and Charania soon departed Yahoo as well.

While Wojnarowski and Charania have spent the past few years as competitors, industry sources say the possibility exists that they could team up again at ESPN. Other major media outlets such as FOX Sports and Sports Illustrated are also expected to have a strong interest.

Charania has been with The Athletic and Stadium since August 2018. He began his sportswriting career at the age of 17 by covering his hometown Bulls for ChicagoNow. He moved to RealGM in 2013, where he started breaking news of minor transactions around the NBA.

Wojnarowski brought him on at Yahoo after that, referring to Charania as "the best young reporter in the business."

Charnia is represented by agents Maury Gostfrand and Kevin Belbey of The Montag Group, per Ourand.

