NBA newsbreaker Charania set to enter media free agency

NBA free agency isn't scheduled to tip off until at least October, but already one name is making the rounds.

That would be no less than respected NBA insider Shams Charania, whose contracts with The Athletic and Stadium expire expire early next week.

While both of his current outlets hope to retain him, Charania has been exploring other options, as relayed by John Ourand of Sports Business Journal earlier this month.

One industry insider told SI.com that Charania is seeking a "bigger television presence" and may be looking to re-join top newsbreaking competitor Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN. Turner Sports also falls in that category. Turner operates both TNT and NBA TV.

Charania and Wojnarowski worked together previously at Yahoo Sports and The Vertical, which Wojnarowski ran.

But for now everything is speculation and Charania stands a chance to stay right where he is.

"What makes this situation so unique is that it is possible that the 26-year old Charania could switch outlets in the middle of the NBA playoffs; the NBA Finals are slated to start Sept. 30," Ourand wrote. "Typically August is a slow month on the NBA calendar. Not this year. The Chicago-based Charnia could decide to re-up with The Athletic or Stadium, both of which had made moves to keep him."

Charania has been with The Athletic and Stadium since August 2018. He began his sportswriting career at the age of 17 by covering his hometown Bulls for ChicagoNow. He then moved to RealGM in 2013, where he started breaking news of minor transactions around the NBA.

Wojnarowski brought him on at Yahoo after that, referring to Charania as "the best young reporter in the business."

Charnia is represented by agents Maury Gostfrand and Kevin Belbey of The Montag Group, per Ourand.

“The desire, passion and the vision that was coming out of The Athletic and Stadium in the two, three months before I made the decision, it wasn’t even close how hungry they were to cover the league at a high level and seeing me be a big part of that. It was refreshing,” Charania said when joining The Athletic and Stadium.