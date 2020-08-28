SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

NBA newsbreaker Charania set to enter media free agency

Sam Amico

NBA free agency isn't scheduled to tip off until at least October, but already one name is making the rounds.

That would be no less than respected NBA insider Shams Charania, whose contracts with The Athletic and Stadium expire expire early next week.

While both of his current outlets hope to retain him, Charania has been exploring other options, as relayed by John Ourand of Sports Business Journal earlier this month.

One industry insider told SI.com that Charania is seeking a "bigger television presence" and may be looking to re-join top newsbreaking competitor Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN. Turner Sports also falls in that category. Turner operates both TNT and NBA TV. 

Charania and Wojnarowski worked together previously at Yahoo Sports and The Vertical, which Wojnarowski ran. 

But for now everything is speculation and Charania stands a chance to stay right where he is.

"What makes this situation so unique is that it is possible that the 26-year old Charania could switch outlets in the middle of the NBA playoffs; the NBA Finals are slated to start Sept. 30," Ourand wrote. "Typically August is a slow month on the NBA calendar. Not this year. The Chicago-based Charnia could decide to re-up with The Athletic or Stadium, both of which had made moves to keep him."

Charania has been with The Athletic and Stadium since August 2018. He began his sportswriting career at the age of 17 by covering his hometown Bulls for ChicagoNow. He then moved to RealGM in 2013, where he started breaking news of minor transactions around the NBA.

Wojnarowski brought him on at Yahoo after that, referring to Charania as "the best young reporter in the business."

Charnia is represented by agents Maury Gostfrand and Kevin Belbey of The Montag Group, per Ourand.

“The desire, passion and the vision that was coming out of The Athletic and Stadium in the two, three months before I made the decision, it wasn’t even close how hungry they were to cover the league at a high level and seeing me be a big part of that. It was refreshing,” Charania said when joining The Athletic and Stadium.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott remainder of NBA season

Players continue to determine fate of playoffs on Disney campus following boycotts.

Sam Amico

Gersalv

NBA continues ratings struggles in first weekend of playoffs

Television viewing down across the board in August, but league struggled for eyeballs prior to hiatus.

Sam Amico

SLAM 1

First week of NBA playoff ratings down 20 percent from last season

League following trend of less television viewership in August for all of broadcast networks.

Sam Amico

Huskers1266

Rockets' Westbrook to return for Game 5 vs. Thunder

Houston standout guard to make playoffs debut inside Orlando bubble against former team.

Sam Amico

Lue a 'prime' candidate for 76ers coaching vacancy, monitoring Bulls

Former Cavaliers coach and current Clippers assistant will apparently have several options for a new gig.

Sam Amico

Knicks finalizing deals with Woodson, others to become assistants

Tom Thibodeau starting to fill out coaching staff with a few former employees and veteran coaches.

Sam Amico

NBA practices, media availability resume

Players, league back return to court as playoffs expected to pick back up over the weekend.

Sam Amico

LeBron reportedly storms out of 'dysfunctional' players meeting as tensions rise

Union to meet again to determine whether or not to carry on with playoffs and resume season in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Fedup2020

McMillan says he plans to take year off after being fired by Pacers

Veteran coach tells The Athletic that he won't be returning to sidelines in 2020-21, will use time to evaluate future.

Sam Amico

Bucks were looking to forfeit game, not cancel playoffs, in boycott

Milwaukee players seemingly expected to take a loss in first-round playoff series against Orlando.

Sam Amico

LebaneseTexan