Larkin signs two-year extension to remain in Turkey

Former NBA guard Shane Larkin has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Turkish club Anadolu Efes, according to George Zakkas of SDNA.

The extension is reportedly worth a total of $7.7 million and includes an NBA "out" after the season.

Larkin, 27, is a native of Cincinnati and was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2013 draft (No. 18 overall).

He has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, and carries NBA career averages of 5.5 points and 2.9 assists.

He became a Turkish citizen earlier this year.