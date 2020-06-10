Former Pacers center Whittington signs in Japan

Former NBA center Shayne Whittington has agreed to a contract with the Mikawa SeaHorses of Japan, according to Nicola Lupo of Sportando.

Whittington, 29, recently parted ways with Spanish club Real Betis.

He went undrafted out of Western Michigan in 2014, then signed with the Indiana Pacers. He appeared in a total of 27 games with the Pacers over two seasons and also spent time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League.

Whittington is 6-foot-11 and a native of Paw Paw, Mich. He has spent 2016-20 overseas.