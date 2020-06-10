AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Former Pacers center Whittington signs in Japan

Sam Amico

Former NBA center Shayne Whittington has agreed to a contract with the Mikawa SeaHorses of Japan, according to Nicola Lupo of Sportando.

Whittington, 29, recently parted ways with Spanish club Real Betis.

He went undrafted out of Western Michigan in 2014, then signed with the Indiana Pacers. He appeared in a total of 27 games with the Pacers over two seasons and also spent time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League.

Whittington is 6-foot-11 and a native of Paw Paw, Mich. He has spent 2016-20 overseas.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ex-Clippers forward Thompkins signs extension with Real Madrid

NBA free agent and former second-round pick makes announcement on Instagram.

Sam Amico

Ex-NBA guard Calathes agrees to three-year deal in Spain

Former Florida standout spent two seasons with Memphis Grizzlies earlier this decade.

Sam Amico

Israeli club fined after ex-NBA forward Hamilton breaks quarantine rules

Former first-round pick reportedly violated guidelines put in place to resume season in Israel.

Sam Amico

Bickerstaff: Cavs motivated, determined to play again before next season

Cleveland coach addresses talk of possible games involving teams not invited to Orlando, as well Cavs' goals.

Sam Amico

Current NBA free agents by position

A look at veteran free agents who are eligible to sign once the league reopens for business.

Sam Amico

NBA considering options for some type of pre-draft combine

League has ideas for prospect "gathering," but nothing yet set in stone, according to report.

Sam Amico

Teams left out of NBA restart pushing for camps, mini-summer leagues

Non-playoff contenders want to get in some run prior to start of next season.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

Warriors appear to have Georgia's Edwards as top draft target

Talented shooting guard may be pick if Golden State lands at No. 1 -- assuming Warriors don't make trade.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

Udoka top Bulls target once decision made on coaching change

Philadelphia 76ers assistant and former NBA forward apparently the frontrunner in Chicago.

Sam Amico

Will assistant coaches be included in NBA's return to season?

Some uncertainty continues to surround league as it prepares for relaunch at end of July.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33