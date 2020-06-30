Silver talks restart, reiterates NBA's plans to forge ahead if cases stay 'isolated'

Commissioner Adam Silver addressed several topics and concerns with the NBA's planned return in a Time 100 talk Tuesday, as relayed by Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season at Walt Disney World near Orlando at the end of July. But with reports of a spike in coronavirus cases, Silver admitted that another stoppage in play could potentially occur.

Only this time, it would mean cancelling the 2019-20 season altogether.

"If cases are isolated, that's one thing," Silver said, via Reynolds. "But if we had a lot of cases, we're going to stop."

Silver suggested something similar in a conference call with reporters last week.

"The level of concern has increased, not just because of the increased levels in Florida, but throughout the country, "he said last week. He later added the NBA still feels "very comfortable right now with where we are."

Silver spoke on several other topics Tuesday, including the idea of players wearing a message showing support for social justice on the back of their jerseys, as opposed to their last names.

Silver called it "an intriguing idea" and indicated the league is considering it, though no decision has been reached.

Along with that, Reynolds noted that Silver also said there could be a slight delay in broadcasts of the games. The main purpose of that would be to allow production crews to delete possible inappropriate language by players and coaches during the heat of the battle.

Each team in Orlando will play eight "seeding" games prior to the playoffs. The return to the season is scheduled to tip off July 31.

You can check out the full schedule here.