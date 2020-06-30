Silver talks restart, reiterates NBA's plans to forge ahead if cases stay 'isolated'

AllCavs
Commissioner Adam Silver addressed several topics and concerns with the NBA's planned return in a Time 100 talk Tuesday, as relayed by Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season at Walt Disney World near Orlando at the end of July. But with reports of a spike in coronavirus cases, Silver admitted that another stoppage in play could potentially occur.

Only this time, it would mean cancelling the 2019-20 season altogether.

"If cases are isolated, that's one thing," Silver said, via Reynolds. "But if we had a lot of cases, we're going to stop."

Silver suggested something similar in a conference call with reporters last week.

"The level of concern has increased, not just because of the increased levels in Florida, but throughout the country, "he said last week. He later added the NBA still feels "very comfortable right now with where we are."

Silver spoke on several other topics Tuesday, including the idea of players wearing a message showing support for social justice on the back of their jerseys, as opposed to their last names.

Silver called it "an intriguing idea" and indicated the league is considering it, though no decision has been reached.

Along with that, Reynolds noted that Silver also said there could be a slight delay in broadcasts of the games. The main purpose of that would be to allow production crews to delete possible inappropriate language by players and coaches during the heat of the battle.

Each team in Orlando will play eight "seeding" games prior to the playoffs. The return to the season is scheduled to tip off July 31.

You can check out the full schedule here.

Wizards GM: Beal, others currently all a go for Orlando

Free agent Davis Bertans lone opt-out as Washington aims to qualify for playoffs when NBA resumes.

Sam Amico

NBA refusing to allow mandatory OTAs for teams left out of Orlando return

The eight teams that have already completed season must continue to keep all workouts voluntary.

Sam Amico

Former Suns forward Peters released by Turkish club

One-time Horizon League Player of the Year looking for new place to call his pro basketball home.

Sam Amico

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will be one of three NBA 2K21 cover athletes

Damian Lillard has joined fellow greats like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in becoming an NBA 2K cover athlete.

Cameron Fields

Teams not invited to Disney still hoping for chance to play ... somewhere

Union director Michele Roberts says "conversations can be had" to give teams left out of Orlando some run.

Sam Amico

Trail Blazers to sign G-League standout Adams

Portland replacing veteran forward Trevor Ariza with promising ex-Wisconsin Herd point guard.

Sam Amico

Cavs convert Wade's two-way contract to standard deal

Sam Amico

Fred VanVleet likes the Raptors' chances repeating as champs during Orlando restart

Fred VanVleet, a four-year guard, is arguably the Raptors' third-best player behind Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry.

Cameron Fields

Cavaliers sign Bell ahead of important offseason of decisions

Cleveland fills out roster (for now) with big man who has spent time with three other teams.

Sam Amico

Lakers adding free agent guard Smith to roster for NBA restart

Sam Amico