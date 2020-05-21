AllCavs
Silver wants seven-game format for all playoff series if NBA returns

Sam Amico

NBA commissioner Adam Silver wants each playoff series to consist of the regular seven-game format should the season resume, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There had been talk that if and when the NBA returns, the first round of the playoffs could be shortened to a best-of-five or even best-of-three setup.

"Adam Silver wants to have seven-game series in the playoffs,” Wojnarowski said during an appearance on Get Up. “He doesn’t want to have shortened series early on. He wants to try to legitimize the champion as much as he can.”

ESPN reported that teams are expecting to be able to start recalling players in full right around June 1, with a possible resumption of season to take place in July.

Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry said the league may use both Orlando and Las Vegas -- one for each conference -- as centralized "bubble" locations.

"Barring something unforeseen, the NBA and its teams expect they are going to return this season and play," Wojnarowski said. "The first step of that process is going to be around June 1, give or take."

Wojnarowski added that the league office and players' union have been having conversations related to what the format will look like upon a return.

"Are they going to bring all 30 teams back? Are they going to have a play-in tournament (for the playoffs)?" Wojnarowski said. "All of that has to be collectively bargained between the players and the league."

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

