Knicks, Mavericks among those showing trade interest in Thunder's Paul

Sam Amico

At least six teams are interest in pursuing Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul in a trade, according to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Heavy.com.

The list reported by Robinson includes the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns. The Knicks have even already "lined up an offer," Robinson added.

Earlier this week, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on the Bucks' supposed interest -- with Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer adding the 76ers are "seriously debating" whether to make a run at the veteran star.

Paul and the Thunder just completed a surprising run to the playoffs, losing in seven games to the Houston Rockets in the first round.

The Thunder are have parted ways with coach Billy Donovan, a move that leads many to believe that they are headed for an all-out rebuild.

Paul, 35, is coming off an excellent season. The problem for potential trade partners is the fact he's due to make around in $41 million in 2020-21, and has a player option for $44 million the season after that.

