Spurs sign veteran center Zeller for run in Orlando

The San Antonio Spurs have signed free agent center Tyler Zeller, apparently for at least the return of the season.

Zeller, 30, last played in the NBA in 2018-19, when he appeared in a total of six games with the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks. He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He carries career averages of 7.0 points on 51 percent shooting and 4.4 rebounds.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of July. Teams will play eight "seeding" games prior to the playoffs.

The Spurs (27-36) are in 12th place in the Western Conference, four games back of the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies.

Zeller was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks with 17th overall pick in 2012 before a draft-night deal sent him to the Cavs.