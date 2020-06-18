AllCavs
Spurs assistant Hardy to interview for Knicks coaching gig

Sam Amico

The list of reported interviewees for the New York Knicks' coaching position is growing rapidly by the day.

The latest name? No less than San Antonio Spurs assistant Will Hardy, asa relayed by Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

Other reported candidates: Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson, Ime Udoka, Pat Delany, Mike Woodson and current interim coach Mike Miller.

Of those, Thibodeau is widely believe to be the favorite.

Hardy and the Spurs were among the 22 teams invited to resume the season at Walt Disney World in July. The Knicks, now led by basketball operations chief Leon Rose, were not.

Hardy is in his 10th season with the Spurs and fourth as an assistant coach. He coached the Spurs' summer league team in 2017 and '18.

