SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Former Magic center Zimmerman reaches deal in Poland

Sam Amico

Free agent center Stephen Zimmerman has agreed to a contract with Polish club Cukier Torun, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Zimmerman, 23, is 6-foot-11 and was selected by the Orlando Magic in the second round (No. 41 overall) in 2016. He played his college ball at UNLV.

He appeared in 19 games for the Magic during the 2016-17 season, and his since played in the G League with the South Bay Lakers and Westchester Knicks. 

He was selected by the Capital City Go Go in the G League expansion draft in August 2018, then traded to Westchester for Chasson Randle the next day.

Zimmerman spent last season with German club Bonn.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA continues ratings struggles in first weekend of playoffs

Television viewing down across the board in August, but league struggled for eyeballs prior to hiatus.

Sam Amico

by

Jimmyjr1515

Nets interview interim man Vaughn for coaching vacancy

Brooklyn begins search for new main man on sideline with familiar face in Jacque Vaughn, who compiled 7-3 mark.

Sam Amico

Lakers no match for NASCAR head-to-head, as NBA ratings stay on low side

Stoppage in play doesn't result in decline in viewership, but doesn't offer much-needed boost, either.

Sam Amico

NBA insider Charania re-signing with The Athletic after talks with ESPN, others

One of basketball's top newsbreakers will continue to write for outlet that has employed him since 2018.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Thunder's surprising run of fun to last at least one more night

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City extended series against Houston to a Game 7 after closing game on 12-2 spurt.

Sam Amico

Despite interest, Knicks reunion with Carmelo seems unlikely

Free-agent-to-be sings praises of Portland, making return to New York appear as if it's nothing more than buzz.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Heat teammates said to win the game and the Butler did it

Standout swingman sizzles way to 40 points as Miami gains early edge over Milwaukee in Eastern semis.

Sam Amico

Atkinson among close to a dozen to interview for Bulls coaching job

Former Brooklyn coach most notable of reported list that also includes wide range of assistants.

Sam Amico

Pelicans restricted free agent Ingram named Most Improved Player

New Orleans finds a gem in small forward who came from LA Lakers as part of Anthony Davis trade.

Sam Amico

Spurs operating as if Popovich will be back, but rumors persist

San Antonio GM says longtime coach has shown nothing other than "how we're going to build the team" next year.

Sam Amico