Former Magic center Zimmerman reaches deal in Poland

Free agent center Stephen Zimmerman has agreed to a contract with Polish club Cukier Torun, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Zimmerman, 23, is 6-foot-11 and was selected by the Orlando Magic in the second round (No. 41 overall) in 2016. He played his college ball at UNLV.

He appeared in 19 games for the Magic during the 2016-17 season, and his since played in the G League with the South Bay Lakers and Westchester Knicks.

He was selected by the Capital City Go Go in the G League expansion draft in August 2018, then traded to Westchester for Chasson Randle the next day.

Zimmerman spent last season with German club Bonn.