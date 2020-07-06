AllCavs
GM: Season restart offers Suns another chance to assess roster

Sam Amico

Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones will use the team's run in Orlando to do more than hope for a playoff spot. He intends to evaluate the roster for the future as well.

"We thought we started to get healthy, and then the season came to an abrupt end," Jones told reporters on a Zoom call. "Jevon (Carter) started to step forward and take the reigns at the point guard position. We were expecting to get Frank Kaminsky back. He was pivotal for us early in the season. Aron Baynes was starting to hit his stride again. Dario Saric has really started to come alive.

"So it's important for those guys to continue the competition and work toward something. They're all competing for minutes and for their place on this team."

The Suns are among the 22 teams scheduled to resume the season at Walt Disney World Resort at the end of the month. But they will need a basketball miracle to reach the playoffs.

Each team will play just eight seeding games -- and the Suns trail the Memphis Grizzlies by six games for the Western Conference's final playoff spot. They'll also be without injured forward Kelly Oubre Jr.

Either way, the Suns will be heading for Florida to keep the rebuilding process going under first-year coach Monty Williams. When the Suns actually take off ... well, that remains to be seen.

"Logistically, we're still figuring out our schedule," Jones said. "We will have players traveling at a later date. Who those players are, we haven't determined yet."

