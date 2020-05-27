Austin Peay's Taylor, EKU's Brown withdraw from NBA draft

Austin Peay guard Terry Taylor and Eastern Kentucky guard Jomaru Brown have both withdrawn from the NBA draft, according to reports.

Taylor averaged 21.8 points and 11.0 rebounds in 33 games as a junior this past season. The news of his decision to withdrawal was reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Meanwhile, Brown led Eastern Kentucky at 18.4 points as a sophomore this past season. On the downside, he also averaged 4.7 turnovers (compared to 2.7 assists). Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports broke the news of Brown’s decision to return to school.

Neither player was projected to be drafted in the first round.