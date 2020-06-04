NBA team owners approve restart to season; players expected to do same

NBA team owners have approved a return to the season, beginning July 31 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Twenty-two teams have been invited to participate in a limited regular season to determine playoff seeding. The playoffs will be held in the traditional breakdown by Eastern and Western Conferences.

Each playoff series will continue in the usual best-of-seven format.

The 22 teams invited to resume the season are expected to begin arriving in Orlando around July 10, sources told SI.com.

The league is now working on finalizing the return with the players' union -- something that is widely viewed as a formality and expected to be approved Friday.

“The Board’s approval of the restart format is a necessary step toward resuming the NBA season,” commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts.

"We also recognize that as we prepare to resume play, our society is reeling from recent tragedies of racial violence and injustice, and we will continue to work closely with our teams and players to use our collective resources and influence to address these issues in very real and concrete ways.”

The last possible date for the Finals is Oct. 12.

The NBA draft lottery is schedule for Aug. 25, with the draft to be held Oct. 15.

The 2020-21 season is scheduled to tip off Dec. 1, with training camp to begin in early November.