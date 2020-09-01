SI.com
NBA teams can start adding one staff member this weekend

Sam Amico

NBA teams will be allowed to start adding one staff member inside the Orlando bubble on Saturday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

Teams will also be able to "swap someone out" of the Disney campus, on that day if they so chose.

The NBA playoffs are nearing the end of the first round, with the some semifinal matchups already having started in each conference.

Family members of players can begin entering the bubble on Monday.

The last possible day for the Finals is in mid-October.

