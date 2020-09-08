NBA to allow guests for coaching staffs, front offices in bubble

The NBA will allow team coaching and front office staff members to have guests on the Disney campus, beginning with the conference finals, according to a memo obtained by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Coaching staffs and front offices will be allowed no more than 10 guests total per team, Wojnarowski added.

Player guests started arriving in the Orlando bubble at the start of the conference finals.

Per Wojnarowski, guests of coaching staffs and front offices can travel to Orlando via a single plane or vehicle and take part in a seven-day quarantine.