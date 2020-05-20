Teams expect NBA to issue guidelines for players to return, season to resume

NBA teams expect the league to issue guidelines that will allow players who have left their team's market to return around June 1, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN.

If so, it seemingly would be a big step toward resuming the season following several weeks of mini-camps.

According to Wojnarowski and Lowe, the league is discussing a plan that would include a "two-week recall" of players, who would quarantine after arriving in their team's location. That would be followed by one to two weeks of individual workouts at the team's practice facility, followed by a two- to three-week training camp.

After that, the NBA and players' union will still have to iron out a number of details -- including whether to resume regular season games and a playoff format, Wojnarowski and Lowe reported.

While the league has yet to determine an exact centralized location for games, The Athletic reported earlier Wednesday that Orlando is the "clear frontrunner" should the season resume.

"Barring an unforeseen turn of events, many NBA owners, executives and National Basketball Players Association elders believe commissioner Adam Silver will greenlight the return to play in June -- with games expected to resume sometime before the end of July," Wojnarowski and Lowe wrote.