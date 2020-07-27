AllCavs
Financial losses for NBA teams may lead to trades, impact free agency

Sam Amico

The majority of NBA teams have already maxed out a credit of $325 million owners were allowed to borrow against the equity in their teams, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets were identified as two of the teams that have maxed out the credit.

The NBA set the credit limit to protect teams from being overleveraged, per Windhorst, raising it from $25 million in 2018. As Windhorst relayed, there has been some talk of again boosting the credit limit, likely because of circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic.

"As they face what some expect to be tens of millions per franchise in losses next season, some teams might have to slash payroll, perhaps trading players or electing not to aggressively pursue free agents," Windhorst wrote. "Others might offload draft picks."

Waiters and Lakers excited about fit, future together

Well-traveled veteran guard says he's enjoying early experience playing alongside LeBron James in LA

Sam Amico

Projected lottery pick Avdija named Israeli Player of the Year

Forward put together standout season in Winner League, draws comparison to former NBA forward Hedo Turkoglu.

Sam Amico

Young, Mayo, Stephenson among statistical leaders in China

Multiple NBA free agents dominating statistically in ramped up Chines Basketball Association play.

Sam Amico

Free agent wing Holland signs deal with Russian club

Unics Kazan had been hot on trail of former Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers guard/forward.

Sam Amico

Free agent point guard Wolters agrees to deal in Russia

Former South Dakota State standout was drafted in second round of 2013 NBA Draft, has spent time with Bucks.

Sam Amico

Analyst: Williams' visit to strip club will doom Clippers in Orlando

Veteran Clippers guard set team back with actions off Disney campus ahead of NBA season restart.

Sam Amico

Carmelo likes the trash talk that's been present while in Orlando bubble

The trash talk could be really good once the seeding games begin.

Cameron Fields

Report: Lou Williams must quarantine for 10 days and will miss first two seeding games

Lou Williams was at Magic City in Atlanta for a short time while away from the Orlando bubble.

Cameron Fields

NBA insider Wojnarowski: I regret sending email to U.S. senator

ESPN's top basketball reporter opens up about response that led to two-week suspension, now lifted.

Sam Amico

Knicks finalizing deal to make Thibodeau franchise's next coach

New York team president Leon Rose lands his man in former coach of Chicago and Minnesota.

Sam Amico