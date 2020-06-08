NBA teams in Orlando will be given window to make transactions

Help could be on the way for teams that need some once the NBA season returns.

"The NBA is going to have a few mechanisms here to allow teams, before they go to Orlando, for a transaction window for a week at the end of this month," ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter.

Teams with available roster spots will be able to sign free agents or call up players who were in the G League.

Twenty-two of the 30 teams are scheduled to resume the season July 31 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. Quarantine, training camps and possibly a few "preseason" games will take place before the regular season returns.

"Once play gets started, or at least until the playoffs start, if you have a player that tests positive for the coronavirus or suffers an injury, you'll be able to replace that player," Wojnarowski said. "In the event a player does test positive, it's going to be at least a seven-day quarantine, perhaps even as many as 10-14."

In other words, teams that have players who test positive for COVID-19 may wait out the process of that player getting better -- as opposed to flying in a "marginal" player for quarantine, especially since that signee may not have practiced or played in months, Wojnarowski added.

Still, plenty of unsigned veterans are in search of a place to play and several teams may be forced to find some help. Those involved will be happy to know such an opportunity exists.