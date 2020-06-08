AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

NBA teams in Orlando will be given window to make transactions

Sam Amico

Help could be on the way for teams that need some once the NBA season returns.

"The NBA is going to have a few mechanisms here to allow teams, before they go to Orlando, for a transaction window for a week at the end of this month," ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter.

Teams with available roster spots will be able to sign free agents or call up players who were in the G League.

Twenty-two of the 30 teams are scheduled to resume the season July 31 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. Quarantine, training camps and possibly a few "preseason" games will take place before the regular season returns.

"Once play gets started, or at least until the playoffs start, if you have a player that tests positive for the coronavirus or suffers an injury, you'll be able to replace that player," Wojnarowski said. "In the event a player does test positive, it's going to be at least a seven-day quarantine, perhaps even as many as 10-14."

In other words, teams that have players who test positive for COVID-19 may wait out the process of that player getting better -- as opposed to flying in a "marginal" player for quarantine, especially since that signee may not have practiced or played in months, Wojnarowski added.

Still, plenty of unsigned veterans are in search of a place to play and several teams may be forced to find some help. Those involved will be happy to know such an opportunity exists.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Warriors appear to have Georgia's Edwards as top draft target

Talented shooting guard may be pick if Golden State lands at No. 1 -- assuming Warriors don't make trade.

Sam Amico

Teams left out of NBA restart pushing for camps, mini-summer leagues

Non-playoff contenders want to get in some run prior to start of next season.

Sam Amico

Free agent O'Bryant nearing deal to remain in Russia

Former second-round draft pick appeared in 147 NBA games from 2014-2018, most recently with the Hornets.

Sam Amico

Free agent forward Daye expected to remain in Italy

Former first-round draft pick said to be drawing interest from at least one NBA team.

Sam Amico

Will assistant coaches be included in NBA's return to season?

Some uncertainty continues to surround league as it prepares for relaunch at end of July.

Sam Amico

NBA players join team owners, approve plan to resume season

League scheduled to tip off at end of July with 22 teams, preseason and regular-season games.

Sam Amico

With season over, Bulls likely to move on from Boylen

Chicago's new front office seems primed to make coaching change as it awaits lottery and draft.

Sam Amico

Draft lottery again becomes everything to Cavaliers

Cleveland GM Koby Altman can focus on ping pong balls and luck to go with overall offseason strategy.

Sam Amico

Lin, Mayo, Lawson among those in China awaiting start to season

Americans and other NBA free agents preparing to continue playing in CBA.

Sam Amico

Ex-Knicks coach Woodson to interview for coaching job with ... Knicks

Longtime NBA head/assistant coach latest name to surface as New York's new front office lines up candidates.

Sam Amico