NBA considering possibility of teams playing in own arenas

Sam Amico

While the NBA continues to lean toward a centralized location should the resume, the possibility exists that teams could play in their own empty arenas, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Games would of course still be held in empty buildings, with no fans, to conclude the 2019-20 season.

"On Monday, governors in three of the country’s most populous states —California, New York, and Texas — signaled they are open to having sports games without fans," O'Connor wrote. "MLB and the NFL plan to do just that. But playing games at a neutral site makes it easier to control variables — the more people involved, the greater the risk. With travel comes the inclusion of pilots, drivers, and hotel workers."

Las Vegas and Orlando are among the possible "bubble" locations should the NBA decide to resume the season. Players have slowly started to return to reopened practice facilities for voluntary workouts.

Commissioner Adam Silver has indicated the league is willing to be patient on making a final decision on the season.

O'Connor added that wherever and whenever the league returns, a bevy of precautions will be in place.

"The league has researched various ways to bring basketball back safely, sources say, including the use of a sampling procedure called 'group testing,' which aims to examine a large number of people with just a few tests," he wrote. "The league is also contributing to a nationwide antibody study at Mayo Clinic that involves an innovative new fingerstick test kit."

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

