AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

NBA teams would hold training camps in own facilities

Sam Amico

NBA teams are likely to conduct brief training camps at their own practice facilities should the season eventually resume, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Teams have slowly started to return to their facilities for limited voluntary workouts as most states are relaxing their stay-at-home restrictions.

Stein added that Las Vegas and Orlando are still "vying" for games following a training camp period.

It has been widely reported that the league is hopeful of returning by July, playing in a "bubble" city in empty arenas.

Commissioner Adam Silver admitted he would prefer to play some regular-season games before the playoffs and eventually crown a 2019-20 champion.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA considering possibility of teams playing in own arenas

League still leaning toward centralized "bubble" location, but reportedly remains open to a variety of options.

Sam Amico

Fizdale: A resumed season should be limited to 18 teams

Former Knicks coach says he is hopeful season can resume with safety measures in place.

Sam Amico

Magic providing $100 million in loans for minority-business owners

Lakers legend lending helping financial hand during coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Amico

Rookie Jordan tortured Cavs from start, but Cavs had some laughs, too

Cleveland's first game vs. MJ's Chicago teams proved to be a sign of things to come for ... well, a long time.

Sam Amico

Jordan's first NBA "home" game took place in high school gym

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks squared off in East Chicago Washington High School in a 1984 preseason affair.

Sam Amico

Amico: Jordan vs. LeBron? I'm picking the man I liked less

Michael Jordan is often considered the Greatest of All Time. Same with LeBron James. So who really is?

Sam Amico

Backboard and basket from The Shot game up for auction

Michael Jordan's famous game-winner vs. the Cavaliers can be relived time and again in your own home.

Sam Amico

No one from Cavs wanted to trade Ron Harper ... except the man whose opinion mattered most

Athletic and talented shooting guard was viewed as Cavs' answer to Michael Jordan, but then came The Trade

Colton Jones

by

Ashely

NBA Draft Scouting Video: LaMelo Ball

A look at potential top NBA draft pick LaMelo Ball from Sports Illustrated.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Thompson on free agency: I don't think about what-ifs

Veteran big man has been working out in Los Angeles, keeping alive hopes of NBA season resuming.

Sam Amico