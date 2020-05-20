NBA teams would hold training camps in own facilities

NBA teams are likely to conduct brief training camps at their own practice facilities should the season eventually resume, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Teams have slowly started to return to their facilities for limited voluntary workouts as most states are relaxing their stay-at-home restrictions.

Stein added that Las Vegas and Orlando are still "vying" for games following a training camp period.

It has been widely reported that the league is hopeful of returning by July, playing in a "bubble" city in empty arenas.

Commissioner Adam Silver admitted he would prefer to play some regular-season games before the playoffs and eventually crown a 2019-20 champion.

