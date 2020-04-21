AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Woj: Teams want NBA draft pushed to later in summer even if season cancelled

Sam Amico

Whether or not the NBA can resume the season likely won't change the stance of teams wanting to move the draft to later in the summer, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The draft is currently scheduled for June 25. Teams have been pushing the league to move it to at least Aug. 1, Wojnarowski reported. And that will hold true even if the league cancels the season and returns to its normal offseason calendar.

"Teams can't do workouts with (draft prospects)," Wojnarowski said. "They can't meet them in person. They can't bring them in for workouts. They can't travel to see them play. And teams can't conduct physicals and have medical personnel evaluate players. That's an important part of the draft process."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said last week that the league is no closer on a decision on whether play can be resumed. Silver said that after a meeting with the league's Board of Governors.

While Silver hasn't addressed the draft publicly, it is believed the league is very open to moving it to the late summer or early fall.

"Many teams feel as if they can push it back until August-September, there's a better possibility that they could do some of those traditional pre-draft functions, and be a lot smarter come draft time," Wojnarowski said.

Watch more on this topic in the video below.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'The Last Dance' already most-viewed ESPN documentary

Network says program featuring Michael Jordan was watched more than anything since college football title game.

Sam Amico

T-Mac: NBA should cancel season and place focus on next year

Former All-Star doesn't think there is enough time for players to get into shape to play this season.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers reportedly interview Virginia draft prospect Diakite

Cleveland preparing as normally as possible despite mystery surrounding offseason.

Sam Amico

Jordan talks of walking in on Bulls teammates doing drugs

A young Michael Jordan quickly learned about the questionable life choices of some of his Bulls teammates.

Sam Amico

Mitchell the frontrunner to coach G League select team

Former NBA coach, current analyst has a history with Jalen Green.

Sam Amico

This day in NBA: Jordan scores 63 in playoff loss to Celtics

Memorable eruption took place at Boston Garden in Michael Jordan's second season.

Sam Amico

Amico: Jordan made a world I loved, loathed and forever admire

Chicago Bulls legend generally made Cavaliers miserable, but gave those who love the sport something amazing, something timeless.

Sam Amico

Hickory rides high again, as "Hoosiers" voted best sports movie

Classic loosely based on Indiana high school one of three basketball movies to finish in AP top 25.

Sam Amico

by

The Hoosier Gyn

Silver's tone takes somber turn in discussing chances of resuming NBA season

Commissioner says nothing has been decided, and league isn't close to picking a centralized location even if it were.

Sam Amico

Nuggets to hire Booth as next general manager

Former NBA center to receive promotion from role as assistant GM in Denver.

Sam Amico