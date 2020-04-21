Woj: Teams want NBA draft pushed to later in summer even if season cancelled

Whether or not the NBA can resume the season likely won't change the stance of teams wanting to move the draft to later in the summer, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The draft is currently scheduled for June 25. Teams have been pushing the league to move it to at least Aug. 1, Wojnarowski reported. And that will hold true even if the league cancels the season and returns to its normal offseason calendar.

"Teams can't do workouts with (draft prospects)," Wojnarowski said. "They can't meet them in person. They can't bring them in for workouts. They can't travel to see them play. And teams can't conduct physicals and have medical personnel evaluate players. That's an important part of the draft process."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said last week that the league is no closer on a decision on whether play can be resumed. Silver said that after a meeting with the league's Board of Governors.

While Silver hasn't addressed the draft publicly, it is believed the league is very open to moving it to the late summer or early fall.

"Many teams feel as if they can push it back until August-September, there's a better possibility that they could do some of those traditional pre-draft functions, and be a lot smarter come draft time," Wojnarowski said.

