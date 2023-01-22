The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and Milk Beasley.

One player who would fit Cleveland's scheme and lineup and they should also pursue is Kyle Anderson.

Anderson is having a solid season on a Timberwolves team that has struggled quite a bit this season. These struggles will likely make them one of the more active teams during this year's deadline.

He is averaging 8.2 points per game on a true shooting percentage of 58.2. No, Anderson may not be scoring a ton of points per game, however, Cleveland doesn't need to trade for a player who will consistently need the ball in their hands.

They already have two ball-dominate guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell for that.

The Cavs would be acquiring Anderson for his efficiency. The small forward is shooting 49.6 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from three. Anderson is currently in a five-game stretch where he is knocking down 66.7 percent of shots from behind the arc.

Anderson has around $8.5 million left on his contract for this year and about $9 million next season. This makes his deal one the Timberwolves may be looking to get off of meaning the Cavs won't need to give up substantial assets for him.

