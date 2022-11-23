The Cavs Should Trade For This Utah Jazz Veteran

The Cavs have already made one significant trade with the Jazz this season. Why not pull off one more before it's all said and done?

Reports have stated that Utah has made veteran Rudy Gay available for trade, despite the Jazz's strong and surprising start to the year. Bringing in a player such as Gay could bolster Cleveland's bench and deepen the wing position.

Gay has played in 12 games for the Jazz this season averaging almost 16 minutes off the bench. He's only averaging 4.5 points in that role but does have a .440 eFG%. Gay is also a career 35 percent three-point shooter.

If you're looking to bring in a veteran who's seen it all and can still contribute in a limited role, then Rudy Gay is your guy. He's played in the NBA for over two decades and at one point was a consistent 20-point-per-night player.

He's obviously not that same player, but he could be valuable to a team like the Cavs and they could benefit from wing depth and a veteran presence for a team that, outside of Kevin Love, has not played in many postseason games.

The asking price for Gay is unknown, but if Utah is only looking for a second-round pick then it would be a no-brainer for the Cavs to try and pick him up.

