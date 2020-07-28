AllCavs
'The Last Dance' nominated for Outstanding Documentary Emmy

Sam Amico

The wildly popular "The Last Dance" documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls has been nominated for three Emmy awards, according to ESPN PR.

The 10-part miniseries ran was co-produced by ESPN Films and Netflix and originally aired on ESPN from April 19 to May 17. It is now available internationally on Netflix.

The documentary focused on the dynasty Bulls' final season of 1997-98, but also traced through the entire career and life of Jordan. Ninety people were interviewed for the documentary in all.

The three Emmy awards for which "The Last Dance" has been nominated:

  • Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.
  • Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.
  • Outstanding Directing for a Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

The Emmys recognize excellence in the television industry. The awards are being given virtually this year and can viewed on the Emmy website, TheEmmys.tv.

"The Last Dance" was the most viewed documentary in ESPN history and currently ranks in the top 10 most-viewed shows on Netflix.

