Thibodeau linked to Knicks, Nets and Rockets

Sam Amico

Tom Thibodeau is looking to return to the NBA and the Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks all have an interest, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Of those three, the Knicks would likely get the first shot at the former Chicago and Minnesota coach -- considering the Knicks are the only one of the aforementioned that wouldn't be in the playoffs, should the season eventually resume.

The Knicks fired David Fizdale earlier this season, replacing him with interim man Mike Miller. Since then, former player agent Leon Rose has taken over basketball operations.

Meanwhile, the Nets fired Kenny Atkinson in early March, shortly before the league suspended the season because of the coronavirus. Atkinson was replaced by Jacque Vaughn.

And while the Rockets were in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race at the hiatus, Mike D'Antoni's contract is up at the end of the year. Word around the league is the only thing that will reunite D'Antoni and the Rockets is a trip to the Finals.

Thibodeau supposedly would be interested in all three jobs.

"While Miller has done a respectable job and status quo amid a global pandemic is a safe play, this was his first season in the NBA," Berman wrote. "A Thibodeau hire would mark the Knicks’ biggest marquee coaching addition since D’Antoni."

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

