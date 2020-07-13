Walkup draws NBA interest, may opt out of overseas deal

Former Stephen F. Austin standout Thomas Walkup is considering opting out of his contract with Lithuanian club Zalgiris Kaunas after receiving NBA interest, according to international basketball journalist Donatas Urbonas.

Walkup, 27, is a 6-foot-4 guard and spent time in 2016-17 with the Windy City Bulls of the G League. He went undrafted in 2016 and has also played professionally in Germany.

"Per sources, there is NBA interest (in Walkup), but Zalgiris hopes he'll stay in Kaunas for the next season," Urbonas wrote. "Walkup is under the contract with Zalgiris till 2021."

Walkup is probably best remembered for his 33-point eruption in the 2016 NCAA Tournament, when SFA upset third-seeded West Virginia. He spent the following summer league with the Golden State Warriors.