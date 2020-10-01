Thompson: Rivers is best fit to fill 76ers' coaching vacancy

With Doc Rivers interviewing for the Philadelphia 76ers head-coaching job on Wednesday, it would be in the team's best interest to make sure that he does not leave the city without being offered the leading role.

Rivers could be the difference this team needs to get back to the Finals.

Between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers, Rivers has led his teams to the playoffs in 12 of the last 13 seasons. The only year where his team did not make the playoffs was in the 2017-2018 season, when the Clippers traded All-Stars Chris Paul and Blake Griffin within a six month time period.

Yes, he has lost in Game 7 of a playoff series six different times as a head coach. But if anyone can get this current group of 76ers to play at its peak, it would be Rivers.

In the event do not agree, let's take a look at the other potential candidates:

* Hiring Mike D’Antoni would mean having to overhauling this roster to fit his coaching style.

* Tyronne Lue is not on the short list anymore, especially with the Clippers job now open.

* Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson are still doing television for ABC/ESPN.

* First-time head coaching possble candidates (Ime Udoka, Sam Cassell or Wes Unseld Jr.) might be better fits for other jobs.

Sixers general manager Elton Brand has already said that he wants to build around young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and with a team that has very good players in Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson, Rivers would have a very good group to work with from Day One.

He will find a way to get the most out of center Al Horford and relate to a group that could return players such as Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III coming off the bench. Rivers has won a championship with a point guard that is reluctant to shoot, an elite defensive big man and players that fit certain roles.

The Sixers' front office and their fans want to win and Rivers wants to prove that he is still an elite head coach. This could be a potential perfect match situation.