Thunder scouting coordinator interviews for GM of G-League's Mexico City team

Oklahoma City Thunder pro evaluation coordinator Paul Johnson has interviewed for the general manager position of the expansion Mexico City Capitanes of the G League, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

Johnson is a native of Washington D.C. and played college basketball at La Salle. He went undrafted by the NBA in 2009.

As Spears noted, Johnson spent time as an NBA referee analyst before joining general manager Sam Presti and the Thunder.

The Capitanes, previously of Mexico’s Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional, joined the G League in December. It was a rare move for a previously existing pro basketball franchise.

The team is owned by Moisés Cosío and a group of minority investors.

“Bringing an NBA G League team to Mexico City is a historic milestone for the NBA which demonstrates our commitment to basketball fans in Mexico and across Latin America,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. “As the first G League franchise based outside of the U.S. and Canada, we look forward to welcoming Capitanes to the NBA family.”

“The NBA G League has long been focused on growing the game in Latin America and internationally. Having a team in Mexico City is an important step in realizing that vision. I’m proud to welcome Capitanes to the G League and look forward to watching the team play at Gimnasio Juan de la Barrera next season.”