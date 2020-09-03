SI.com
Thunder Notes: Offseason, Donovan, Dort, roster talk

Sam Amico

The Oklahoma City Thunder begin the offseason after a tough 104-102 Game 7 loss to the Houston Rockets, and will have some serious decisions ahead.

But those decisions aren't as "murky" as those facing the Rockets, according to Berry Tramel of the Oklahoman.

While both Thunder coach Billy Donovan and Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni have expiring contracts, the Rockets also will also have to make a decision on GM Daryl Morey -- and even team owner Tilman Fertitta has taken a financial hit, Tramel noted.

Along with that, the Rockets aren't getting any young. As Tramel pointed out, guards James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Eric Gordon are each 31, and forwards P.J. Tucker and Jeff Green are 34 and 35, respectively.

But for now, it is the Rockets that are advancing to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. (Read Dribbles on the game here.)

And Thunder do indeed have a few decisions of their own. Along with Donovan, GM Sam Presti will have to decide whether to re-sign free agent forward Danilo Gallinari, and whether to hold on to veteran point guard Chris Paul, who is 35 and has two years left on his massive deal (with the second year being a player option).

Here's more out of Oklahoma City:

  • Despite a surprising season in which the Thunder were supposed to spend in at kleast partial tank mode, "significant" changes could be on the way for the roster, according to Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman.
  • Rookie guard Luguentz Dort scored a game-high 30 points in Game 7 and was a major reason the Thunder were able to keep it close. But it was his 3-pointer that was blocked by Harden to more or less seal the deal. "I didn't think he was that close," Dort said. "But he got it."
  • Bobby Marks of ESPN+ took a deep dive into some of the Thunder's potential next moves, including what they should do with the massive amount of draft picks, many of which were acquired in the Westbrook and Paul George trades.
