Thunder Notes: Offseason, Donovan, Dort, roster talk

The Oklahoma City Thunder begin the offseason after a tough 104-102 Game 7 loss to the Houston Rockets, and will have some serious decisions ahead.



But those decisions aren't as "murky" as those facing the Rockets, according to Berry Tramel of the Oklahoman.

While both Thunder coach Billy Donovan and Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni have expiring contracts, the Rockets also will also have to make a decision on GM Daryl Morey -- and even team owner Tilman Fertitta has taken a financial hit, Tramel noted.

Along with that, the Rockets aren't getting any young. As Tramel pointed out, guards James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Eric Gordon are each 31, and forwards P.J. Tucker and Jeff Green are 34 and 35, respectively.

But for now, it is the Rockets that are advancing to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. (Read Dribbles on the game here.)

And Thunder do indeed have a few decisions of their own. Along with Donovan, GM Sam Presti will have to decide whether to re-sign free agent forward Danilo Gallinari, and whether to hold on to veteran point guard Chris Paul, who is 35 and has two years left on his massive deal (with the second year being a player option).

Here's more out of Oklahoma City: