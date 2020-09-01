Dribbles: Thunder's surprising run of fun to last at least one more night

Random dribbles following the Oklahoma City Thunder's 104-100 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 6 on the Disney campus Monday.

1. Toughness. Heart. Effort and unity. Those are the four words TNT analyst Chris Webber accurately used to describe the Oklahoma City Thunder.

2. Ladies and gentlemen, we have a Game 7.

3. And forget this game, the Thunder were supposed to be one of the worst teams in the league. Remember that? When they traded away Russell Westbrook ... to the Rockets ... for Chris Paul? The Thunder also traded forward Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers. This, folks, was supposed to be a rebuilding year for OKC. And Paul was supposed to be traded by the February deadline.

4. Paul, age 35, scored 28 points in an elimination game. Think about that. You didn't see this coming. I didn't see this coming. I'm not so sure the Thunder saw it coming.

5. Paul to TNT's Jared Greenberg: "This is who we are. We're built for stuff like this. We're gonna keep hoopin'."

6. Paul was 10-of-20 from the field, 4-of-8 on 3-pointers (including two biggies in a row in the fourth quarter). There were few games he looked this good when playing next to James Harden as a member of the Rockets. And Paul was good next to Harden on a lot of occasions.

7. There is just something different about this Thunder team, though. They are proof that you don't have to stink, to tank away the season, just because everyone (including your own fans) say you should.

8. Instead of wasting a year with both eyes on the lottery, the Thunder gave their fans a season full of fun -- and that's true no matter what happens in Wednesday's Game 7.

9. Credit Paul. Credit coach Billy Donovan. Credit Danilo Gallinari (25 points), the rise of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schroder and others. Gallinari and Gilgeous-Alexander were acquired in the Paul George trade, by the way.

10. And let's not forget rookie Luguentz Dort (13 points), who wasn't supposed to be a factor this season. But he's making a difference with his determined defense and timely baskets.

11. This is hardly doom for the Rockets. They can still win the series. They had a bad night overall, and it still took a 12-2 run by the Thunder to close the game and keep the series going.

12. But they will need to come out and match the Thunder's heart. The Rockets are more talented. They too are focused. But they may have just now realized that Paul and the Thunder aren't going quietly -- despite losing Game 5 by what seemed like a trillion (actually 34) points.

13. This certainly was no fault of Harden's. He finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and numerous hustle plays. Too often, though, it felt like the Rockets were a one-man show. Harden is fantastic. He can't do it alone.

14. Robert Covington added 18 points and Westbrook scored 17, but committed seven turnovers, a couple of which were absolute killers. At times, he looked tired and he may be exactly that. This marked just his second game back after missing a few weeks with a strained quad.

15. The winner of Wednesday's game will get LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.