NBA to use 'timeout chairs' during games on Disney campus

The NBA is instituting special chairs for timeouts during the season's restart in Orlando, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

These chairs will give coaches and players the opportunity to huddle by sitting or standing during timeouts -- but will be positioned away from the chairs on the bench, Charania reported.

Following the timeout, Charania added, the chairs will be cleaned by members of the team's staff.

The NBA season is scheduled to resume next week on the Disney campus. Scrimmage games begin Wednesday.

Each of the 22 teams will play eight "seeding" games before the playoffs begin in the middle of August.