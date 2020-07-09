AllCavs
Report: Tori Miller becomes first woman to hold GM position in G League with promotion

Cameron Fields

The Atlanta Hawks have made history in promoting one of their key front office members. 

According to Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Hawks promoted Tori Miller to general manager f the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks' G League affiliate. With the promotion, Miller will be the first woman to be a general manager in G League history. 

Miller was previously the assistant general manager of the Skyhawks, and she earned that position July 2019. 

She was also the Manager of Basketball Operations for the Erie Bayhawks for two years; the Skyhawks moved from Erie, Pennsyvlania, for the 2019-20 season. They play at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. 

With the Hawks making history, this move can hopefully help more women earn opportunities for front office positions. The NBA has never had a woman hold the title of general manager or be president of basketball operations, per Albert Lee of Swish Appeal. 

The Skyhawks finished the 2019-20 campaign with a 20-23 record. The season was suspended in March, and it was canceled in June. 

