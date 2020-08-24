SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Knicks, Pistons, Suns expected to pursue Raptors guard VanVleet

Sam Amico

The New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns are among those expected to pursue Toronto Raptors free agent guard Fred VanVleet, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

VanVleet will be an unrestricted free agent, and while the Raptors are likely the favorites to re-sign him, there is no telling what could happen with a significant decrease in the NBA salary cap on the way.

VanVleet and the Raptors are currently defending their title inside the Orlando bubble. They face the Boston Celtics in the second round after eliminating the Brooklyn Nets in Round One.

VanVleet is 6-foot-1 and in his third NBA season. He averaged a career-high 17.6 points and 6.6 assists during the regular season.

The NBA and players union have yet to set an exact date for the start of free agency, though it is believed it will begin sometime between the middle of October and Nov. 1.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan's Howard: I'm not exploring NBA coaching opportunities

Former Miami Heat assistant says he fully intends to remain with Wolverines despite interest from the pros.

Sam Amico

Opposing exec 'strongly' doubts Cavs will keep No. 5 draft pick

Cleveland doesn't exactly want to add another unproven youngster to a roster that already has some.

Sam Amico

Former BYU center Mika headed back overseas

Undrafted in 2017, big man has spent time in Italy, Germany and China, as well as G League.

Sam Amico

Turner Sports signs Shaq to multiyear contract extension

NBA center has now served in analyst role with TNT, NBA TV for nearly a decade,

Sam Amico

Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sports shows that feature pro basketball as major part of program have yet to be boosted by league's return.

Sam Amico

by

SelectiveAmnesia

NBA playoff ratings 'crush' broadcasts of Democratic National Convention

While league may struggling to draw as many eyeballs as usual, there may not yet be reason for concern.

Sam Amico

by

f4ebjb

NBA Mock Draft Volume 1.0: Who might go where?

A look at the first round of the draft and who each team might pick in the first mock following the NBA lottery.

Sam Amico

by

gjguest

Insider: NCAA will stage March Madness tournament in 2021

College basketball could follow NBA's lead and hold tourney inside bubble if necessary, Jon Rothstein says.

Sam Amico

Team execs doubt NBA draft will be held on current scheduled date

Annual event slated for Oct. 16, but collective bargaining could push that date to later in year, report suggests.

Sam Amico

Pelicans said to be contemplating using Ball as 'trade asset'

Point guard could be made available if time is right to make a deal, according to ESPN analyst.

Sam Amico