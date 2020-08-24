Knicks, Pistons, Suns expected to pursue Raptors guard VanVleet

The New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns are among those expected to pursue Toronto Raptors free agent guard Fred VanVleet, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

VanVleet will be an unrestricted free agent, and while the Raptors are likely the favorites to re-sign him, there is no telling what could happen with a significant decrease in the NBA salary cap on the way.

VanVleet and the Raptors are currently defending their title inside the Orlando bubble. They face the Boston Celtics in the second round after eliminating the Brooklyn Nets in Round One.

VanVleet is 6-foot-1 and in his third NBA season. He averaged a career-high 17.6 points and 6.6 assists during the regular season.

The NBA and players union have yet to set an exact date for the start of free agency, though it is believed it will begin sometime between the middle of October and Nov. 1.